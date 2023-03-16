Turkmenistan reveals growth rates of production of state-owned industrial enterprises

Production indicators increased in Turkmenistan from January through February 2023.

This was announced by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Atayev at a government meeting held on March 3.

In the reporting period, according to the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, the growth rate of production reached 105.6 percent, and the total volume of trade turnover was 106.6 percent compared to the same period last year.

He noted that the growth rate of agricultural and food production by the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs in the first 2 months of 2023 reached 139.5 percent, and industrial production – by 105.3 percent compared to the same period of last year.

Due to the increasing dynamics of the construction of industrial and social facilities in Turkmenistan, the industry is becoming one of the major sectors of the economy, which is given important importance in the implementation of import substitution programs and increasing the export potential of the state.