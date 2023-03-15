Turkish Supreme Election Council outlines election start calendar

By News Center

The decisions of the Supreme Election Council (SEC) and the election calendar to be applied in the Presidential Election and the 28th Term Parliamentary Election were published in the Official Newspaper. According to the SEC decision, the election start calendar was accepted as 18 March.

According to the Supreme Election Council Decision published in the Official Newspaper, the Presidential Election and the 28th Term Parliamentary Election will be held together on Sunday, 14 May 2023, and the second vote will be held on 28 May 2023, if an absolute majority is not achieved in the first ballot. With the start of the election date on March 18, those who want to be nominated by political parties and voters for the Presidency candidacy on March 19 will start their candidacy applications to the Supreme Election Council.

Those who want to be nominated by the voters can apply to the Supreme Election Council until 20 March, and the candidates whose applications are accepted will be announced on 2 March.

While the deadline for applications for Presidential candidates by political parties is March 23, the temporary presidential candidate list will be published in the Official Newspaper on March 28 and appeal applications will begin. On March 31, the final list of candidates for the President will be published in the Official Newspaper and the propaganda period for the Presidential Election will begin. On April 1, a lot will be drawn at the Supreme Election Council to determine the place of the presidential candidates on the combined ballot paper.

Voter lists will be suspended on 20 March and unsuspended on 2 April. On March 24, it was determined as the last day for the political parties that decided to participate in the elections by an alliance, to submit the alliance protocol to the Supreme Election Council, including the signatures of the leaders of the political parties. On the other hand, on April 6, it was announced as the last day for the allied political parties to leave the alliance by notifying the Supreme Election Council and other political parties in the alliance. On April 12, the domestic and international voter registers will be finalized, the places and ballot boxes where the domestic voters will cast their votes will be determined, the date range and place information will be announced at www.ysk.gov.tr, and the formation of the customs ballot box committees will be completed.

Voting abroad will begin on April 27 and will end on May 9. On the other hand, May 4 was determined as the start date of freedom of propaganda and some election bans.

Radio and television propaganda speeches will begin on May 7 and election propaganda will end on May 13. Voting procedures will begin on Sunday, May 14, election bans will end at 00.00, and the temporary results of the Presidential Election will be announced at 23:59.

If an absolute majority is not achieved in the first ballot, the second vote of the Presidential Election will be held on Sunday, May 28. On May 15, the propaganda period will begin. On 19 May, the final election results will be announced on the Official Newspaper, radio, and television by the Supreme Election Council. For the second ballot on May 20, voting procedures will begin at customs gates and abroad, and on May 24, voting abroad will end. While Sunday, May 28, will be the voting day for the second ballot, the election bans will end at 00.00 on the same day. The temporary results of the Presidential Elections will be announced on 29 May and the final election results will be announced on the Official Newspaper, radio, and television by the Supreme Election Council on 1 June.



