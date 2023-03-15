AUKUS leaders to consult IAEA over sale of submarines to Australia

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Ministers Anthony Albanese said that they would work with the International Atomic Energy Agency to develop an approach to the sale of nuclear submarines that would respect non-proliferation rules, according to a statement the leaders issued on Monday following their meeting in San Diego, California.

"When we announced the AUKUS partnership in September 2021, we committed to set the highest nuclear non-proliferation standard. The plan we announce today delivers on this commitment and reflects our longstanding leadership in, and respect for, the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. We continue to consult with the International Atomic Energy Agency to develop a non-proliferation approach that sets the strongest precedent for the acquisition of a nuclear-powered submarine capability," the statement said.

The AUKUS leaders on Monday announced a phased plan for providing Australia with conventionally-armed nuclear-powered submarines and technical capabilities to produce them.