Iranian currency rates for March 14

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 14.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to March 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,069 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 14 Iranian rial on March 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,056 50,547 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,039 45,620 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,970 3,916 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,991 3,951 1 Danish krone DKK 6,055 6,003 1 Indian rupee INR 511 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,993 136,518 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,960 14,985 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,543 31,099 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,357 5,352 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,076 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,681 30,385 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,202 25,756 1 South African rand ZAR 2,309 2,293 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,214 2,216 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 554 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,076 27,639 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,168 31,136 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,817 39,758 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,274 1,326 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,911 32,011 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,644 8,660 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,142 6,075 100 Thai baths THB 121,748 120,627 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,300 9,294 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,301 31,782 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,069 44,674 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,209 9,299 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,280 16,201 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,733 2,718 1 Afghan afghani AFN 476 478 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,777 16,634 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,702 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,426 76,131 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,844 3,847 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,991 11,970

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,552 rials, and the price of $1 is 399,373 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 450,000-453,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.