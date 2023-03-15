Iranian currency rates for March 14

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 14.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 28 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to March 13.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,069 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on March 14
Iranian rial on March 13
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,056
50,547
1 Swiss franc
CHF
46,039
45,620
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,970
3,916
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
3,991
3,951
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,055
6,003
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
513
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,993
136,518
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
14,960
14,985
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,543
31,099
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,357
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,095
109,076
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
30,681
30,385
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,202
25,756
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,309
2,293
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,214
2,216
1 Russian ruble
RUB
560
554
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,076
27,639
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,168
31,136
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,817
39,758
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,274
1,326
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,911
32,011
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,644
8,660
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,142
6,075
100 Thai baths
THB
121,748
120,627
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,300
9,294
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,301
31,782
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,069
44,674
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,209
9,299
1 Georgian lari
GEL
16,280
16,201
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,733
2,718
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
476
478
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,777
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,702
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,426
76,131
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,844
3,847
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,991
11,970
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 428,552 rials, and the price of $1 is 399,373 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 390,269 rials, and the price of $1 is 367,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 450,000-453,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.