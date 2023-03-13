Russia records 10,268 daily COVID cases, 34 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 10,268 over the past day to 22,433,361, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 11,985 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 619 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 18.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 21 regions, while in 44 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 20 regions. A day earlier, 758 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,699 over the past day versus 2,015 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,446,503, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,168 over the past day versus 1,193 a day earlier, reaching 1,894,939.