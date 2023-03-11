IRU supports digitalization of customs sphere of Turkmenistan

The International Road Transport Union (IRU) has supported the Turkmen Association of International Road Carriers (THADA) in promoting digital invoices for the customs sphere of Turkmenistan, IRU’s Director of TIR and Transit Services Tatiana Rey-Bellet said.

According to her, the result of this support was that in December 2022 Turkmenistan joined the e-CMR protocol (digital version of the CMR consignment note).

"At the same time, the customs and transport authorities of Turkmenistan have actively responded to the IRU's offer to cooperate with experts from other countries within the framework of a special UNECE group established to facilitate the practical implementation of digital waybills (e-CMR) based on a harmonized approach," the representative of the organization said.

Furthermore, she added that throughout 2022, the organization and the Government of Turkmenistan have maintained fruitful and close cooperation, achieving practical and tangible results in the field of international trade and transport.

"We have also laid a solid foundation to continue our collaboration in 2023 with even more ambitious goals. The transport industry warmly welcomed the gradual opening of Turkmenistan's borders for international traffic, which began in June 2022, after which the country's border crossings began to provide unhindered transit traffic," the director of the organization's department said.