Turkmenistan Airlines restores regular flights between Ashgabat and Indian New Delhi

Turkmenistan Airlines will resume regular flights between the cities of Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) and New Delhi (India) from March 26, 2023.

According to the information, the flight to the capital of India will be carried out once a week — on Sundays. Departure from Ashgabat at 05:15 (GMT+5), arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi) at 09:05 (GMT+5:30).

Flights from Turkmenistan to India were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Turkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), and Dubai (UAE).

Furthermore, Turkmenistan Airlines has been resuming regular flights from Ashgabat to Beijing (China), London (UK), and Almaty (Kazakhstan) since the end of March.