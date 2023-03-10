NASA satellite data helps track carbon dioxide emissions for over 100 countries

A NASA Earth-observing satellite has helped researchers track carbon dioxide emissions for more than 100 countries around the world, according to an international study.

The study, conducted by more than 60 researchers, used measurements made by NASA's Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 mission, as well as a network of surface-based observations, to quantify increases and decreases in atmospheric carbon dioxide concentrations from 2015 to 2020.

The study provides a new perspective by tracking both fossil fuel emissions and the total carbon "stock" changes in ecosystems, including trees, shrubs, and soils. The data is particularly useful for tracking carbon dioxide fluctuations related to land cover change, according to NASA.

The findings demonstrate how space-based tools can support insights on Earth as nations work to achieve climate goals, said the study.

"NASA is focused on delivering Earth science data that addresses real world climate challenges - like helping governments around the world measure the impact of their carbon mitigation efforts," said Karen St. Germain, director of NASA's Earth Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.