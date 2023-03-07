Iran says "new chapter" opened in cooperation with IAEA during Grossi's visit

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that during the recent visit by the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to Tehran, a new chapter was opened in the cooperation between Iran and the agency.

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks at a weekly press conference, saying that "good agreements" were reached between Tehran and the IAEA during Grossi's visit.

The Iranian spokesman lauded Grossi's trip as extension of Iran's "active diplomacy" with the agency, expressing hope that such efforts would prepare the ground for the resolution of technical differences.

Kanaani said Iran expects the IAEA to fulfill its responsibilities and obligations and defend the member states' nuclear rights.