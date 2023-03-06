Russia records 11,163 daily COVID cases, 38 deaths

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,163 over the past day to 22,353,291, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

A day earlier, 13,559 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 615 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 26.8% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 14 regions, while in 54 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in 17 regions. A day earlier, 840 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,588 over the past day versus 2,056 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,433,028, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 1,386 over the past day versus 1,499 a day earlier, reaching 1,886,110.