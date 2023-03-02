Azerbaijan names new head for cultural heritage protection service

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Sabina Hajiyeva as the new head of the State Service for Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the country's Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Notably, Sabina Hajiyeva is a professor at Azerbaijan's University of Architecture and Construction and the head of the department of architectural constructions and monuments restoration. Besides, she is a corresponding member of the Moscow branch of the International Academy of Architecture.

In 1994, Hajiyeva graduated from the Azerbaijani Institute of Civil Engineers (now the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction).

She participated in the "Policy of Housing Construction" course organized by the JICA-Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo, the RSEP program organized by the American Council on International Education, and completed an internship at the University of Miami.

The official worked in various positions in the "Monuments restoration and protection" scientific research laboratory operating under the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Union of Architects of Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Hajiyeva was awarded Taraqqi (Progress) medal and the honorary title of "Honored Architect" by the relevant decrees of the Azerbaijani president.