Kazakh, Turkmen FMs discuss bilateral ties

Kazakhstan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Rashid Meredov agreed to continue bolstering cooperation between their countries.

The meeting was held within the framework of the upcoming ministerial meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of Central Asian countries and the US in the C5 + 1 format.

The nations' top diplomats also discussed the implementation of agreements reached earlier.

Tleuberdi and Meredov reaffirmed their intention to continue joint partnership with a goal to foster cooperation in the fields of transport, logistics, trade, and energy. Additionally, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan discussed several ongoing issues in the international agenda.

The meeting of the heads of foreign affairs ministries of Central Asian countries and the US in the C5 + 1 format will be held today. Earlier, it was reported that the discussions will revolve around the issues of cooperation between the US and the five Central Asian nations in the fields of economy, policy, security, energy, among others.