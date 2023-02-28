Thousands protest in Portugal over country's cost of living crisis

Thousands of people took part in a protest rally in the Portuguese capital Lisbon to demand action from the government on the cost of living crisis.

They called for a "fairer life" and an end to price increases, in an event organised by the group "The system oppresses the various sectors of our society and that is why it is very important that people speak out because the fights have to be with everyone," claimed one woman taking part in the demo.

Mariana Mortágua, a lawmaker, insisted the government would have to act: "There is a convergence of social protests and I think the government has to pay attention to this signal".

The organisers say an emergency plan from the government is crucial if only to stop a "difficult situation from getting worse," by which they mean inflation, home evictions and reduction in salaries.