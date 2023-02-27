BTS star J-Hope gets ready to start his mandatory military service

Laman Ismayilova

BTS singer and rapper J-Hope gets ready to start his mandatory military service in South Korea.

Big Hit Music (the band's label) has recently announced that the 29-year-old singer applied to end postponement of his own enlistment.

We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist said the note posted to Weverse, Hybe's global fan community platform.

At the same time, the label released a separate statement announcing that J-Hope would release a new solo single On the Street on March 3.

Recall that Jin, the oldest BTS member, began his military service in December.

In South Korea, all men aged 18-28 must serve in the country's military for two years. There are exemptions available for certain athletes and performing artists, especially those working in classical and traditional music.

The other band members plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

Meanwhile, South Korea could lose billions during BTS military services.

Entrepreneur.com reports that the Hyundai Research Institute estimated that K-pop band accounted for 1 out of every 13 tourists that come to South Korea from another country in 2017.

Furthermore, the band could have generated about $29 billion from 2014 to 2023 if they stayed as popular, the institute said.

BTS currently brings in upwards of $3.6 billion into the country each year between tourism and shopping, according to Insider.