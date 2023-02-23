Iranian currency rates for February 23

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 23.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 13 currencies increased and 21 have decreased in price, compared to February 22.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,613 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 23
Iranian rial on February 22
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,665
50,875
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,167
45,319
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,036
4,061
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,067
4,084
1 Danish krone
DKK
5,994
6,013
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
507
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,964
136,996
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
16,052
15,972
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,161
31,142
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,354
5,355
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,079
109,091
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,016
31,077
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,173
26,099
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,307
2,302
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,226
2,226
1 Russian ruble
RUB
558
561
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,877
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,630
28,836
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,353
31,369
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,218
39,536
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,150
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,678
31,665
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,726
8,743
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,094
6,108
100 Thai baths
THB
121,404
121,442
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,458
9,476
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,259
32,242
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,613
44,762
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,355
9,392
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,941
15,941
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,764
2,764
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,801
16,802
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,710
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,261
76,346
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,922
3,922
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 326,025 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 302,730 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 509,000-512,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 541,000-544,000 rials.