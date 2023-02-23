US Secretary of State rebuffs the Greek journalist's provocative question about Turkiye

By News Center

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently visited Turkiye. He went to quake-hit Hatay by helicopter from Incirlik Air Base and Turkish Mevlut Chavushoglu accompanied him.

After finishing the visit to Turkiye, Blinken went to Greece and held various meetings with Greek authorities and the opposition.

Meeting with the Greek leaders and the opposition, Blinken noted that Greece supports Turkiye in these difficult days. It was stated that Turkish-Greek relations improved after the positive talks.

While giving an interview to Mega TV in Greece, the journalist asked provocative questions about Turkiye and Blinken responded with meaningful answers.

"The United States usually calls for resolving differences in both countries through dialogue. However, many people wonder how you maintain an equal distance between a threatening country [Turkiye] and a threatened one [Greece]," the Greek host asked

In his answer, Blinken noted that he does not think Turkiye is a threatening country.

“Of course, we take Greece's security concerns seriously. However, we believe that there is goodwill, a desire to improve goodwill, conflict management, and resolution on both sides," Blinken responded.

However, the Greeks insisted on the subject and asked if the issue had been discussed in Turkiye and Blinken received such a commitment.

Hardening his stance on the question, Blinken answered that there is no need to talk about this issue.

“I can definitely say that there is an interest and will to handle the situation more productively - which is also true for Greece."

"What if a NATO country attacks another NATO country for no reason?” the Greek journalist asked by pointing to Turkiye without naming, the Greek journalist asked.

"I will not enter into hypothetical discussions. However, I can say that we invite all our friends to resolve the differences in diplomatic ranges peacefully" Blinken replied.