Iranian currency rates for February 22

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 22.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 2 currencies increased and 34 have decreased in price, compared to February 21.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,762 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 22
Iranian rial on February 21
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,875
50,559
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,319
45,525
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,061
4,065
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,084
4,107
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,013
6,030
1 Indian rupee
INR
507
508
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
136,996
137,081
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,972
16,051
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,142
31,320
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,355
5,362
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,091
109,092
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,077
31,226
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,099
26,272
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,302
2,322
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,226
2,227
1 Russian ruble
RUB
561
563
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,877
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,836
29,049
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,369
31,459
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,536
39,546
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,150
1,161
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,665
31,726
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,743
8,764
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,108
6,129
100 Thai baths
THB
121,442
122,143
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,476
9,481
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,242
32,390
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,238
1 euro
EUR
44,762
44,891
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,392
9,394
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,941
15,971
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,764
2,773
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,802
16,801
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,709
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,346
76,434
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
3,922
4,014
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,114 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000-500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.