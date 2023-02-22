TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for February 22

22 February 2023 [21:17] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 22.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 2 currencies increased and 34 have decreased in price, compared to February 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,762 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 22

Iranian rial on February 21

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,875

50,559

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,319

45,525

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,061

4,065

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,084

4,107

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,013

6,030

1 Indian rupee

INR

507

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,996

137,081

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,972

16,051

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,142

31,320

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,355

5,362

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,091

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,077

31,226

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,099

26,272

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,302

2,322

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,226

2,227

1 Russian ruble

RUB

561

563

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,877

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,836

29,049

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,369

31,459

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,536

39,546

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,161

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,665

31,726

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,743

8,764

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,108

6,129

100 Thai baths

THB

121,442

122,143

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,476

9,481

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,242

32,390

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,762

44,891

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,392

9,394

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,941

15,971

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,764

2,773

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

471

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,802

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,709

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,346

76,434

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,922

4,014

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,114 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000-500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.

