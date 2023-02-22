Iranian currency rates for February 22

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 22.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 2 currencies increased and 34 have decreased in price, compared to February 21.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,762 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 22 Iranian rial on February 21 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 50,875 50,559 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,319 45,525 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,061 4,065 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,084 4,107 1 Danish krone DKK 6,013 6,030 1 Indian rupee INR 507 508 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,996 137,081 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,972 16,051 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,142 31,320 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,355 5,362 1 Omani rial OMR 109,091 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,077 31,226 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,099 26,272 1 South African rand ZAR 2,302 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,226 2,227 1 Russian ruble RUB 561 563 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,877 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,836 29,049 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,369 31,459 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,536 39,546 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,150 1,161 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,665 31,726 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,743 8,764 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,108 6,129 100 Thai baths THB 121,442 122,143 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,476 9,481 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,242 32,390 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,762 44,891 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,392 9,394 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,941 15,971 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,764 2,773 1 Afghan afghani AFN 471 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,802 16,801 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,709 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,346 76,434 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,922 4,014 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 327,114 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 304,742 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000-500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 530,000-533,000 rials.