Kazakhstan plans to ship first batch of oil to Germany

Kazakhstan will ship the first batch of oil to Germany before the end of the month, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulako said.

The Minister noted that 20,000 tons of oil may be shipped to Germany via the “Druzhba” pipeline in the coming days.

The oil supplies are expected to be carried out in the direction of the “Adamova Zastava” oil delivery point, which then would be transited to Germany.

This is not the first time that the expected start of export was pushed back. Earlier, the minister said that existing problems are strictly related to the negotiations process and there are no technical limitations, which could prevent Kazakhstan from exporting the product.

Overall, Kazakhstan was willing to export up to 6 million tons of oil annually through the territory of Russia. Oil transit of Kazakh crude via the “Druzhba” pipeline to German refineries is exempt from sanctions.