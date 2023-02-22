China publishes global security initiative concept

China published a global security initiative concept Tuesday. The paper was disseminated by the Xinhua news agency.

According to the document, upholding peace and security in the entire world and facilitation of global development and prosperity must become an aspiration of countries across the world.

The initiative is aimed at elimination of underlying problems of international conflicts, at improvement of control in global security, at encouragement of joint international efforts on ensuring greater stability and certainty amid the changing era, in order to facilitate firm peace and development in the entire world, the paper says.

The global security initiative was proposed by Chinese Leader Xi Jinping in April, 2022.