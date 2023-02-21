Cate Blanchett wins best actress at the BAFTAS for Tar

An emotional Cate Blanchett has won best actress for her intense performance as a composer-conductor in Tar at the British Academy Awards in London, the Sydney Morning Herald reports.

The Australian won from Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Viola Davis (The Woman King), Ana de Armis (Blonde), Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck To You Leo Grande).

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has also won four awards - Austin Butler for best actor for playing Elvis Presley, make-up and hair and costumes.