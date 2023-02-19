Russian government working on idea to receive voluntarily business contributions to federal budget

The Russian government is workshopping an idea to receive voluntary business contributions to the federal budget, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Peskov said at a news conference in Moscow that discussions are ongoing, contacts with business representatives are continuing at the government level and nuances are being worked out, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Shafak.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said his ministry is preparing amendments to the tax legislation that will allow large businesses to contribute to the budget to support social and infrastructure projects.

Commenting on the initiative of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who invited US President Joe Biden to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Minsk, Peskov said the White House already announced that Poland is Biden’s only stop on his upcoming visit to Europe.