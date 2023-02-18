102 countries offered help after earthquake in Turkiye - Turkish FM

Rescuers from 88 countries took part in search and rescue operations after earthquakes in Turkiye, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu said.

The minister said that after completing their mission, rescuers from 23 countries left the country, and specialists from 65 countries are still in the earthquake zone.

He said that 102 countries have offered assistance in connection with the natural disaster that occurred in Turkiye. Cavushoglu noted that 88 rescuers from these countries were directly involved in search and rescue operations in Turkiye.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.