Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan trade turnover increases

The value of trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan amounted to $1.1 billion in 2022, which is an increase from $1 billion in 2021, National Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan says.

The value of export from Kyrgyzstan to Kazakhstan amounted to $438 million in 2022, increasing from $382 million in 2021.

At the same time, the value of import from Kazakhstan to Kyrgyzstan made up $749 million last year, which is an increase from $661 million in 2021.

Last year, Kazakhstan was the second-largest trade partner of Kyrgyzstan among the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-states, with Russia ranking first (total trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan made up $3.2 billion).

In total, the value of trade between Kyrgyzstan and the EAEU countries amounted to $4.5 billion in 2022, and rose by 32.3 percent, compared to the same period of 2021.

According to the information, Kyrgyzstan’s exports to the EAEU countries made up $1.4 billion last year, which is a significant increase from 2021 ($791 million.)

At the same time, value of Kyrgyzstan imports from the EAEU- members accounted to $3 billion, increasing from $2.6 billion in 2021.



