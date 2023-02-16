Iranian currency rates for February 16

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 16.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies increased and 27 have decreased in price, compared to February 15.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,869 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 16
Iranian rial on February 15
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,531
51,046
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,465
45,523
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,027
4,046
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,111
4,133
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,022
6,042
1 Indian rupee
INR
508
507
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,047
137,202
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,945
15,580
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,294
31,566
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,352
5,351
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,094
109,109
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,343
31,415
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,362
26,550
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,325
2,344
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,228
2,229
1 Russian ruble
RUB
563
571
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,952
28,234
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,430
31,580
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,528
39,258
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,151
1,151
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,679
31,641
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,756
8,756
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,132
6,154
100 Thai baths
THB
122,079
123,794
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,562
9,659
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
32,618
32,987
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
44,869
45,028
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,396
9,348
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,851
15,791
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,759
2,761
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
470
470
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,731
16,731
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,674
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
75,944
76,485
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,024
4,031
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
12,022
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,057 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,546 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 469,000-472,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 501,000-504,000 rials.