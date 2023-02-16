Albayrak Group involved in delivering humanitarian aid to quake-hit regions

By News Center

With the spirit of mobilization, Albayrak Group continues to deliver aid to all earthquake victims, whose houses were destroyed and were rescued from the rubble, due to the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes that occurred in 10 provinces and were described as the disasters of the century.

Albayrak Group has taken action with the spirit of mobilization from the first day for the victims of the earthquake that affected our 10 provinces. Albayrak Group, which has allocated a total budget of TRY150 million for aid, has now accelerated its work for the container city, as well as aid trucks, construction equipment, and volunteer employees.

By working in coordination with AFAD, the Turkish Red Crescent, and the relevant agencies of the state, seven trucks of food, seven trucks of clothing, and hygiene support were provided to earthquake zones. Some 450 tons of sugar from Sukkar Seker, which operates in Erzurum and Erzincan belonging to the group, was also delivered to the earthquake victims in the region. 3.5 tons of fuel support, 200 pieces of stoves, textile products, and a power bank; construction machinery and equipment such as trucks, cranes, loaders, excavators, forklifts, and generators were among the other aids sent to the region.

The first container and tent support from the Group companies were also delivered to the needy in the region for the most urgent need of shelter in the region.

Mobile toilets and mobile soup kitchens, which are also among the most basic needs, were sent to different provinces of the earthquake region by the Albayrak Group's Varaka, Kademe, TUMOSAN, and Trabzon Port companies.

For transportation and logistics support, which is one of the biggest needs in major disasters, the vehicles of Platform Turizm and Nakil Logistics, belonging to Albayrak Group, are on their way without stopping. Since February 6, Platform Turizm vehicles have come to the aid of disaster victims both in Istanbul and in earthquake regions. Nakil Logistics and Aga Maden companies, on the other hand, helped to deliver aid materials to the region by putting 20 trucks in total for the use of the Turkish Red Crescent, AFAD, and various NGOs. Albayrak Group companies, using all their means to deliver aid to the region in the easiest and fastest way, are working hard to heal the wounds with the spirit of mobilization.

A total of 82 employees working in Varaka and Sukkar Seker within the scope of Albayrak Group voluntarily join the search and rescue teams and help work in the field. Volunteers working for Sukkar Seker saved a seven-year-old child from the rubble in the 77th hour of the second earthquake, causing great joy.

Albayrak Group companies rushing to help with all their might in the disasters that took place in our country in previous years; Albayrak Insaat, Nakil Logistics, Varaka, Sukkar Seker, TUMOSAN, Kademe, Vogel, Platform Turizm, Mezra Ziraat, Aga Maden, Birun Kumbet, Yesil Adamlar, Eregli Tekstil, Albil and Trabzon Port continue to support earthquake victims.

In a statement made by Albayrak Group, which communicates with NGOs and municipalities according to the needs in the region and delivers aid, “We are deeply saddened by the burning fire that such a disaster has inflicted on our hearts. We will come out of these difficult days together with solidarity. We will bind all the wounds together with the spirit of mobilization.”

Albayrak Media teams act immediately in 10 provinces where the earthquake disaster occurred and convey the most accurate and up-to-date information to the public since the day of the earthquake.

Nearly 50 media workers from Yeni Safak, TVNET, GZT, and Albayrak Media Digital teams, while witnessing miracles in the disaster area, on the other hand, prevent disinformation by sharing the developments in the region with all the realities.