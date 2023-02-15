Netherlands, Denmark not planning to send Leopard 2 tanks to Kiev

The Netherlands and Denmark will not participate in the effort to supply German-made Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany’s Die Welt daily newspaper has reported.

The newspaper has sent a formal request for comment to the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark to find out whether those states were ready to supply Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Both governments replied through their spokespersons that they were not ready to do so.

Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte said earlier that his country would deliver to Ukraine a total of 18 Leopard 2 tanks, leased from Germany. However, the Dutch government told Die Welt just recently that the delivery was no longer planned, and this decision was made in close coordination with Berlin.