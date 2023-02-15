TODAY.AZ / World news

U.S. stocks end mixed after inflation data

15 February 2023 [18:17] - TODAY.AZ

Wall Street's major averages finished mixed on Tuesday as investors reacted to a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report, Xinhua reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 156.66 points, or 0.46 percent, to 34,089.27. The S&P 500 decreased 1.16 points, or 0.03 percent, to 4,136.13. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 68.36 points, or 0.57 percent, to 11,960.15.

Seven of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with real estate and consumer staples down 1.04 percent and 0.93 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Consumer discretionary rose 1.18 percent, the best-performing group.

