Japan, Turkmenistan continue implementing large-scale economic projects

Japan and Turkmenistan are implementing large-scale economic projects.

"At the moment, bilateral relations between Japan and Turkmenistan are rapidly expanding in such areas as the promotion of education in Japanese and the implementation of large-scale economic projects. For example, the 14th meeting of the Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen Committees for Economic Cooperation was held in Tokyo was successfully held in Tokyo last December," said the source.

It was noted that Japan and Turkmenistan are also actively developing political cooperation.

"As for cultural exchange, Turkmenistan has the largest number of Japanese language learners in Central Asia. Furthermore, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan, the embassy organized various events dedicated to Japanese culture in the cities of Ashgabat and Turkmenabad, as well as the Mary region. We would like to continue to work closely with Turkmenistan in order to further strengthen partnership and expand comprehensive cooperation in a wide range of areas," the embassy said.