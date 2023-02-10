Sunak says UK-made Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine in March

British Challenger 2 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine in March, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on Wednesday.

"We are also accelerating the delivery of our equipment, the equipment of our allies, to ensure that it reaches your frontline in coming days and weeks, not months or years," he said.

Sunak also said that nothing was off the table, when he spoke about the prospects of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine.

"The first step in being able to provide advanced aircrafts is to have soldiers or aviators that are capable of using them. That is a process that takes some time. We've started that process today," he said. "Nothing is off the table."