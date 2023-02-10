TODAY.AZ / World news

Georgian Parliament to send humanitarian aid for victims of Turkiye quake

09 February 2023 [20:43] - TODAY.AZ

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that the legislative body would launch a charity campaign to send aid to people affected by the devastating quake in Turkiye.

Papuashvili urged all members of the Parliament to participate in the charity event and noted the amount of sum withheld from MPs’ salaries for the absence [in the parliament sessions] without a good reason in December would go to the charity campaign.

He said a special bank account was opened in the Parliament for the donations and added all necessary products and supplies would be sent shortly to Turkiye.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/231521.html

Print version

Views: 193

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also