Georgian Parliament to send humanitarian aid for victims of Turkiye quake

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili said that the legislative body would launch a charity campaign to send aid to people affected by the devastating quake in Turkiye.

Papuashvili urged all members of the Parliament to participate in the charity event and noted the amount of sum withheld from MPs’ salaries for the absence [in the parliament sessions] without a good reason in December would go to the charity campaign.

He said a special bank account was opened in the Parliament for the donations and added all necessary products and supplies would be sent shortly to Turkiye.