Iranian currency rates for February 9

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 9.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 8.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,085 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 9
Iranian rial on February 8
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,785
50,457
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,658
45,463
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,970
3,960
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,078
4,049
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,060
6,043
1 Indian rupee
INR
509
507
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,367
137,399
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,207
15,253
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,998
31,976
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,351
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,218
109,138
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,275
31,255
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,509
26,484
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,365
2,387
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,231
2,230
1 Russian ruble
RUB
575
588
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
28,150
28,090
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,702
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,690
31,675
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,505
39,572
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,150
1,150
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,740
31,673
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,773
8,794
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,187
6,186
100 Thai baths
THB
125,422
124,872
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,771
9,760
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,292
33,301
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
45,085
44,969
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,235
9,209
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,825
15,852
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,778
2,772
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
467
466
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,729
16,785
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,673
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,641
77,139
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,064
4,072
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,986
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,475 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,934 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 476,000-479,000 rials.