Iranian currency rates for February 9

09 February 2023

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 9.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 16 have decreased in price, compared to February 8.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,085 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 9

Iranian rial on February 8

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,785

50,457

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,658

45,463

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,970

3,960

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,078

4,049

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,060

6,043

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

507

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,367

137,399

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,207

15,253

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,998

31,976

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,218

109,138

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,275

31,255

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,509

26,484

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,365

2,387

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,231

2,230

1 Russian ruble

RUB

575

588

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,150

28,090

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,690

31,675

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,505

39,572

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,150

1,150

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,740

31,673

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,773

8,794

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,187

6,186

100 Thai baths

THB

125,422

124,872

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,771

9,760

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,292

33,301

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,085

44,969

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,235

9,209

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,825

15,852

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,778

2,772

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

467

466

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,729

16,785

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,673

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,641

77,139

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,064

4,072

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,986

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 329,475 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 305,934 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 476,000-479,000 rials.

