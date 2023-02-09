Turkiye declares 7-day national mourning after devastating quakes

By News Center

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a seven-day national mourning after the 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Kahramanmaras and other 10 cities on February 6.

"Seven days of national mourning has been declared due to the earthquakes that took place in our country on February 6, 2023," Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted.

He also added that "our flag will be hoisted at half-mast until the sunset on Sunday, February 12, 2023, across l our country and our foreign representative offices".