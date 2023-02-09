Uzbekistan sends batch of emergency vehicles to Turkmenistan

Uzbekistan has delivered the batch of ambulances to Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan has received 20 modern ambulances from its neighbors in the form of friendly assistance. The batch of Volkswagen Caddy ambulances was sent to Turkmenistan.

Earlier in February, Turkmenistan sent a batch of liquefied gas to Uzbekistan free of charge. The order was signed by the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow to support the neighboring country and further strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan imports about 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from Turkmenistan in winter to meet domestic demand.