Türkiye discloses number of set up tents in earthquake zone

Nearly 60,000 tents have been set up in Türkiye's earthquake zone.

According to the authority, the number of personnel involved in the search and rescue operation in the regions increased to 79,110 people.

Besides, 647 consecutive aftershocks have been recorded so far.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.