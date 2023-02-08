Türkiye declares state of emergency

Türkiye has declared a state of emergency for three months in the earthquake-affected provinces, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, addressing to the nation.

He noted that 54,000 tents and 102,000 beds had been delivered to the quake-affected areas.

"Türkiye is experiencing one of the deadliest natural disasters in the world. Ten regions hit by the earthquake have been declared disaster areas. I'd like to thank everyone who stands with us, offers help on this difficult day," he said.