Iranian currency rates for February 6

06 February 2023 [20:23] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 6.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,352 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 6

Iranian rial on February 5

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,633

50,612

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,355

45,335

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,982

3,984

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,138

4,124

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,090

6,090

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,348

137,423

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,256

15,254

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,957

32,018

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,353

5,352

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,118

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,307

31,346

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,573

26,574

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,415

2,406

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,232

2,231

1 Russian ruble

RUB

601

595

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,033

29,061

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,705

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,736

32,732

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,280

39,205

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,894

31,858

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,892

8,857

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,212

6,206

100 Thai baths

THB

125,807

125,896

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,863

9,867

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

33,651

33,737

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,352

45,429

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,173

9,156

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,885

15,885

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,822

2,813

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,579

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,706

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

78,249

78,122

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,073

4,073

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,424 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,743 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 481,000-484,000 rials.

