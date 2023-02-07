Iranian currency rates for February 6

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 6.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 2.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,352 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 6
Iranian rial on February 5
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
50,633
50,612
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,355
45,335
1 Swedish krona
SEK
3,982
3,984
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,138
4,124
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,090
6,090
1 Indian rupee
INR
511
510
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,348
137,423
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,256
15,254
100 Japanese yens
JPY
31,957
32,018
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,353
5,352
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,093
109,118
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,307
31,346
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
26,573
26,574
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,415
2,406
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,232
2,231
1 Russian ruble
RUB
601
595
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,878
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,033
29,061
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,705
111,702
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,736
32,732
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,280
39,205
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
31,894
31,858
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,892
8,857
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,212
6,206
100 Thai baths
THB
125,807
125,896
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,863
9,867
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
33,651
33,737
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,352
45,429
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,173
9,156
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,885
15,885
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,822
2,813
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,634
16,579
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,706
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
78,249
78,122
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,073
4,073
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 331,424 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 307,743 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 481,000-484,000 rials.