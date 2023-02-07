TODAY.AZ / World news

Kazakhstan ready to send aid to Türkiye, following quake

06 February 2023 [19:57] - TODAY.AZ

Kazakhstan is ready to provide assistance to Türkiye, following the disastrous earthquake that occurred in the country this morning, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in a letter to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"I have received with deep sorrow the news of the significant number of people's death as a result of a powerful earthquake in the Türkiye. At these difficult times, on behalf of the Kazakh people and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the entire fraternal Turkish people," Tokayev wrote.

