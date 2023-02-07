TODAY.AZ / World news

Schools closed in earthquake-hit Türkiye

06 February 2023 [18:46] - TODAY.AZ

Schools are closed in the disaster zone in Türkiye, Azernews reports referring to Turkish Minister of Education Mahmut Ozer.

"Starting today, we are taking a two-week break from training in the provinces of Kahramanmara?, Hatay, Adiyaman and Malatya," he said.

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said 284 people were killed and 2,383 got injured in the quake.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

