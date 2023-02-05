Cooperation & consideration of one another's interests by Moscow and Beijing at UNSC

During their consultations in Moscow on Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu praised cooperation at the UN Security Council and confirmed their mutual determination to consider the two countries' interests at the world organization, according to a statement released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"The conversation focused on various aspects of cooperation between Moscow and Beijing at the United Nations, including within its Security Council and General Assembly, as well as in some specialized organizations. The parties praised the traditionally dense bilateral cooperation at the United Nations, which is based on a close relationship of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our states. They demonstrated a principled attitude to the mutual consideration of interests and concerns while tackling key international issues," the Foreign Ministry said.

The senior diplomats also addressed the persistent attempts of representatives of certain countries to undermine the credibility of the UN by exploiting its platform to exert pressure on sovereign countries, "as well as by creating alternative non-inclusive mechanisms outside the organization, in accordance with the concept of the ‘rules-based world order’."

"Both parties reaffirmed their readiness to stand up for the UN’s pivotal coordinating role in the world’s affairs and the supremacy of universally recognized norms of international law, including by intensifying the activity of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.