Bulgaria to hold early elections on April 2

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed a decree for the country to hold parliamentary elections on April 2, the country's fifth in two years, his press office said in a statement on Thursday.

In the same decree, Radev dissolved Parliament with effect from Friday.

The president was obliged to make this move because the parties in Parliament failed to form a new cabinet after the elections held on Oct. 2 last year.

Radev also reappointed Galab Donev as caretaker prime minister for the interim period. There is only one change in his new cabinet with a new minister for culture.

Bulgaria's National Assembly (Parliament) elects the government by a simple majority for a four-year term.