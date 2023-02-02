Iranian currency rates for February 2

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 2.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to February 1.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,856 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 2
Iranian rial on February 1
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,690
51,755
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,914
45,716
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,028
4,014
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,202
4,200
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,164
6,131
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
514
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,648
137,565
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,673
15,673
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,488
32,269
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,357
5,359
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,101
109,093
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,499
31,499
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,026
27,153
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,447
2,409
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,233
2,233
1 Russian ruble
RUB
599
596
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,880
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,682
29,606
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,201
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,703
111,704
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
32,009
31,949
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,555
39,362
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,143
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
20
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,057
32,107
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,825
8,830
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,230
6,219
100 Thai baths
THB
127,535
127,737
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,847
9,848
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,198
34,046
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,239
59,240
1 euro
EUR
45,856
45,604
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,121
9,120
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,912
15,852
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,803
2,792
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
469
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,734
16,801
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,671
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
77,159
76,897
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,073
4,083
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
11,988
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,166 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.