Iranian currency rates for February 2

02 February 2023

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 2.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 22 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to February 1.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,856 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 2

Iranian rial on February 1

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,690

51,755

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,914

45,716

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,028

4,014

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,202

4,200

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,164

6,131

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

514

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,648

137,565

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,673

15,673

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,488

32,269

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,357

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,101

109,093

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,499

31,499

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,026

27,153

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,447

2,409

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,233

2,233

1 Russian ruble

RUB

599

596

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,682

29,606

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,704

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

32,009

31,949

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,555

39,362

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,143

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,057

32,107

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,825

8,830

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,230

6,219

100 Thai baths

THB

127,535

127,737

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,847

9,848

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,198

34,046

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

45,856

45,604

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,121

9,120

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,912

15,852

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,803

2,792

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

469

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,734

16,801

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,671

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

77,159

76,897

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,073

4,083

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 335,110 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 311,166 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 443,000-446,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 484,000-487,000 rials.

