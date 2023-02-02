Iranian currency rates for February 1

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to January 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,604 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on February 1 Iranian rial on January 31 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,755 51,974 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,716 45,495 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,014 4,046 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,200 4,221 1 Danish krone DKK 6,131 6,136 1 Indian rupee INR 514 516 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,565 137,551 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,673 15,897 100 Japanese yens JPY 32,269 32,221 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,359 5,361 1 Omani rial OMR 109,093 109,127 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,499 31,460 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,153 27,239 1 South African rand ZAR 2,409 2,419 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,233 2,233 1 Russian ruble RUB 596 601 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 29,606 29,718 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,949 31,981 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,362 39,616 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,143 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,107 32,189 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,830 8,840 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,219 6,224 100 Thai baths THB 127,737 128,194 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,848 9,895 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,046 34,137 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,604 45,642 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,120 9,138 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,852 15,942 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,792 2,803 1 Afghan afghani AFN 469 471 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,801 16,724 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,897 76,977 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,083 4,090 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.