TODAY.AZ / World news

Iranian currency rates for February 1

01 February 2023 [23:17] - TODAY.AZ

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to January 31.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,604 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on February 1

Iranian rial on January 31

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,755

51,974

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,716

45,495

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,014

4,046

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,200

4,221

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,131

6,136

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

516

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,565

137,551

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,673

15,897

100 Japanese yens

JPY

32,269

32,221

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,359

5,361

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,093

109,127

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,499

31,460

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

27,153

27,239

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,409

2,419

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,233

2,233

1 Russian ruble

RUB

596

601

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

29,606

29,718

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,949

31,981

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,362

39,616

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,143

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,107

32,189

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,830

8,840

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,219

6,224

100 Thai baths

THB

127,737

128,194

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,848

9,895

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,046

34,137

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,240

59,238

1 euro

EUR

45,604

45,642

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,120

9,138

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,852

15,942

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,792

2,803

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

469

471

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,801

16,724

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,897

76,977

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,083

4,090

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,988

11,987

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/regions/231211.html

Print version

Views: 72

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also