Iranian currency rates for February 1

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on February 1.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies increased and 30 have decreased in price, compared to January 31.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,604 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on February 1
Iranian rial on January 31
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,755
51,974
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,716
45,495
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,014
4,046
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,200
4,221
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,131
6,136
1 Indian rupee
INR
514
516
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,565
137,551
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,673
15,897
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,269
32,221
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,359
5,361
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,093
109,127
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,499
31,460
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,153
27,239
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,409
2,419
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,233
2,233
1 Russian ruble
RUB
596
601
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,880
2,879
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,606
29,718
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,201
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,704
111,701
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,949
31,981
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,362
39,616
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,143
1,148
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
20
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,107
32,189
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,830
8,840
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,219
6,224
100 Thai baths
THB
127,737
128,194
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,848
9,895
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,046
34,137
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,240
59,238
1 euro
EUR
45,604
45,642
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,120
9,138
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,852
15,942
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,792
2,803
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
469
471
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,801
16,724
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,671
24,707
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,897
76,977
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,083
4,090
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,988
11,987
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,265 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,453 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 444,000-447,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 483,000-486,000 rials.