Türkiye criticizes UNSC resolution for ignoring Turkish Cypriots

The Foreign Ministry of Türkiye criticized a recent resolution passed by the U.N. Security Council, which extended the mandate of the global body’s peacekeeping force in Cyprus (UNFICYP), saying that it disregards the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’ (TRNC) will for a two-state settlement and insists on models that have already been tried and failed.

In a statement released Monday, the ministry said it fully supports the TRNC Foreign Ministry’s stance regarding the resolution.

“Despite the fact that they are not included in the reports of the United Nations Secretary-General, we observe that the council, detached from the realities on the ground and disregarding the will of the TRNC towards a two-state settlement, insists on settlement models that have been tried and have failed many times,” the ministry said, adding that the situation is incompatible with common sense and goodwill and that the UNSC is unable to free itself from Greek Cypriot influence.

The ministry also said it rejects the resolution’s articles regarding the closed city of Mara? (Varosha) and that Türkiye supports all activities carried out by the TRNC in the area.

“We invite the Council to stop supporting the insincere attitude of the Greek Cypriot Administration, which aims to prevent Greek Cypriots who wish to return to their properties from doing so. We take this opportunity to emphasize once again that Mara? is TRNC territory,” the ministry said.

The statement also noted that the TRNC’s consent was not sought in the extension of the mandate, disregarding the goodwill of the TRNC authorities and that a permanent solution to the Cyprus issue needs to consider realities on the ground.

“In this regard, we call on the Security Council and the international community, based on the fact that there are two separate people and two separate states on the Island of Cyprus, to reaffirm the inherent rights of the Turkish Cypriots, namely their sovereign equality and equal international status, and to recognize the TRNC,” the ministry said.

The U.N. Peacekeeping Force placed barriers between the site and the walls to prevent access to Taksim Field from TRNC territory.