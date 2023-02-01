Iranian currency rates for January 31

|
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on January 31.
According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 26 have decreased in price, compared to January 30.
According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,642 rials.
Currency
Iranian rial on January 31
Iranian rial on January 30
1 US dollar
USD
42,000
42,000
1 British pound
GBP
51,974
52,033
1 Swiss franc
CHF
45,495
45,553
1 Swedish krona
SEK
4,046
4,075
1 Norwegian krone
NOK
4,221
4,278
1 Danish krone
DKK
6,136
6,137
1 Indian rupee
INR
516
516
1 UAE dirham
AED
11,437
11,437
1 Kuwaiti dinar
KWD
137,551
137,138
100 Pakistani rupees
PKR
15,897
15,982
100 Japanese yens
JPY
32,221
32,340
1 Hong Kong dollar
HKD
5,361
5,365
1 Omani rial
OMR
109,127
109,131
1 Canadian dollar
CAD
31,460
31,549
1 New Zealand dollar
NZD
27,239
27,275
1 South African rand
ZAR
2,419
2,441
1 Turkish lira
TRY
2,233
2,234
1 Russian ruble
RUB
601
598
1 Qatari riyal
QAR
11,539
11,539
100 Iraq dinars
IQD
2,879
2,878
1 Syrian pound
SYP
17
17
1 Australian dollar
AUD
29,718
29,829
1 Saudi riyal
SAR
11,200
11,200
1 Bahraini dinar
BHD
111,701
111,703
1 Singapore dollar
SGD
31,981
31,991
100 Bangladeshi takas
BDT
39,616
39,944
10 Sri Lankan rupees
LKR
1,148
1,154
1 Myanmar kyat
MMK
21
21
100 Nepalese rupees
NPR
32,189
32,197
1 Libyan dinar
LYD
8,840
8,849
1 Chinese yuan
CNY
6,224
6,195
100 Thai baths
THB
128,194
128,063
1 Malaysian ringgit
MYR
9,895
9,898
1,000 South Korean wons
KRW
34,137
34,145
1 Jordanian dinar
JOD
59,238
59,239
1 euro
EUR
45,642
45,597
100 Kazakh tenge
KZT
9,138
9,128
1 Georgian lari
GEL
15,942
15,913
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
IDR
2,803
2,804
1 Afghan afghani
AFN
471
472
1 Belarus ruble
BYN
16,724
16,634
1 Azerbaijani manat
AZN
24,707
24,697
100 Philippine pesos
PHP
76,977
77,063
1 Tajik somoni
TJS
4,090
4,088
1 Turkmen manat
TMT
11,987
11,981
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 333,551 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.
NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.
The price of 1 euro in this system is 309,719 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 442,000-445,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 480,000-483,000 rials.