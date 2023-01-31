Türkiye’s STM to develop 'critical' NATO intel software in landmark deal

A prominent Turkish defense company has been selected to develop a critical software system that will be used in intelligence flows at all NATO facilities around the world, in what marks one of the most important projects ever assigned by the military alliance to Türkiye.

STM on Saturday said it notched up one of the biggest export successes of the Turkish defense sector in the field of software to date as it has been awarded two major contracts regarding the direction, collection, process, dissemination and use of intelligence information within NATO.

The decision was taken by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency), which handles all acquisition, deployment and maintenance of communications and information systems for the alliance’s decision-makers and commanders.

Operating under the aegis of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), STM Savunma Teknolojileri Muhendislik ve Ticaret A.S. produces innovative and high-technology systems for local and international customers.

STM beat out competition from several leading software companies affiliated to NATO member states to land what it said was “one of the largest software development projects ever assigned by NATO to Türkiye.”

STM and the NCI Agency signed two contracts after pre-award negotiations relating to the projects, officially named Intelligence Functional Services (INTEL-FS 2) - Spiral 2 and BMD functions in INTEL-FS Backend Services (I2BE) and User Applications (I2UA).

"The software that will be developed by STM will support NATO commands in direction, collection, process, dissemination, and use of intelligence information. All NATO Commands and military bases around the world will manage their intelligence flow through the software that STM will develop and modernize," the company said.