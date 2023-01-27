Georgian FM, British MP welcome “strong” inter-parliamentary relations

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Jonathan Djanogly, the Chair of the United Kingdom All-Party Parliamentary Group on Georgia on Thursday discussed the “strong” inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and the support of the British Parliament demonstrated to Georgia.

At the meeting, their discussions also focused on the visit of the UK Parliamentary Group in Georgia, the sides also highlighting the cooperation at the legislative level and “mutual support” in multilateral formats, the Foreign Ministry said.

The officials also welcomed the format of the Wadrop’s Strategic Dialogue and “highly” appraised the meetings, being held within the framework of the dialogue.