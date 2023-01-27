Eurostat reveals trade turnover between Turkmenistan and EU countries

The volume of trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries from January through October 2022 has been announced.

According to the information, during the reporting period, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to 816.94 million euros.

According to the Eurostat, Turkmen exports to the EU countries amounted to 323.16 million euros from January through October 2022, which is 27 percent less than in the same period of 2021 (442.63 million euros). During this period, Turkmenistan imported goods worth 493.78 billion euros from EU countries.

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Turkmenistan and the EU countries amounted to 955.7 million euros in 2020.



