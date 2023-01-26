Tajikistan to launch flights to Tehran

Tajikistan's Somon Air will launch flights from Dushanbe to Tehran, the capital of Iran, on January 31, 2023, Azernews reports via Tajik Media.

According to the air carrier, a departure from Dushanbe is scheduled at 14:30, from Tehran - at 17:20 local time.

The duration of the flight from Dushanbe to Tehran is 2 hours and 50 minutes, flights will be operated on Boeing 737-800 and Boeing 737-900 aircraft.

Tajik Somon Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which has been successfully operating internationally since 2008.

Currently, the air carrier is operating flights to Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Germany, the UAE, Türkiye, Russia, China, and India.