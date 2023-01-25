Russian Airline plans to launch flights to Uzbekistan

Russian Nordwind Airlines has announced plans to operate flights from Perm to several cities of Uzbekistan.

Nordwind is one of the biggest airlines in Russia in terms of passenger turnover and has one of the most expansive route networks of scheduled flights in the country.

The Russian air carrier has already sent a request to the Federal Air Transport Agency for admission to operate flights to Uzbekistan.

Nordwind Airlines looks to launch flights three times a week on the Perm – Fergana route in summer 2023, while flights from Perm to Samarkand the company plans to operate also three times a week later in 2023.

Earlier in January, another Russian airline increased the number of flights to Uzbekistan. Utair airline has launched flights from Russian Samara to Uzbekistan's Samarkand. The flights on the Samara-Samarkand-Samara route will be operated once a week - on Mondays.