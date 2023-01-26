Next ECO summit to be held in Uzbekistan

The next summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) will be held in Uzbekistan in November 2023.

This was discussed at the meeting of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.

It was noted that during the meeting there was an exchange of views on the preparation of the summit agenda.

The ECO was established in 1985, and the summit of the heads of ECO countries is held every two years.

The 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the ECO was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on January 24. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov attended the meeting. During the meeting, the ECO Chairmanship was transferred to Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani FM stated that within the Chairmanship, steps will be taken to operate the Clean Energy Center of the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) as well as the ECO Economic Research Center in Baku. It was also noted that the candidacy of Shusha will be nominated as the ECO tourist capital in 2026.